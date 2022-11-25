November 26 and 27
A festival born out of COVID restrictions is growing bigger each year, with organisers getting ready for the third instalment of the Verandah Music Festival. The festival showcases fun and funky music performed live on verandahs throughout the picturesque historic village of Evandale. The Verandah Music Festival will be held on November 26 and 27 across various locations in Evandale. Performances take place at the Festival HQ, 9 High Street. Other performances will take place at designated verandahs within walking distance. The event will also offer various food and drink stalls.
November 26th
This year REMADE Combo is site specific utilising outdoor spaces at the Inveresk Precinct and will include walking in fully accessible locations. The Wearable Remade works will be exhibited by the Models / Artists at 4 different locations on the site from 5pm to 10pm at the Inveresk Precinct, with the Categories Earth, Air, Fire, Water. The program will include Art installations, music, food, drinks and a dance and the event will be broken up into exhibiting works in various sites and Parades.
Sunday November 27
Immerse yourself in Thai culture through delicious food, traditional performances and live music at the Thai Food & Culture Festival 2022 this November. You can expect Thai street foods from various food stalls, beautiful traditional performances, live music, Thai Massages, Craft/Makers, Kids Activities and more. It will be all things Thai, including delicious Thai desserts, Thai and local beers and non-alcoholic beverages, accompanied by live entertainment and family-friendly activities. The free festival runs from 11am to 4pm at Civic Square.
December 3
The one-place to get all your Christmas craft shopping done is back. The Niche Market will be held on December 3 at the Tramsheds from 9am and runs until 3pm, with dozens of stalls selling crafts and gifts. A percentage of all sales goes towards St Giles. Items for sale include pottery, baby clothes, scrunchies, natural skincare, candles and more.
December 10
Frogs In Suits are one of Tasmania's hottest young rock bands and have a string of gigs planned for the summer, none bigger than their EP launch party at Backstage Bar and Restaurant in Launceston on December 10. Comprised of Harry Yates,, Hamish Lehner, Jordan Grant and Justin Bailey, the band have played in pubs, clubs, football fields and sheep paddocks across Tasmania.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
