A festival born out of COVID restrictions is growing bigger each year, with organisers getting ready for the third instalment of the Verandah Music Festival. The festival showcases fun and funky music performed live on verandahs throughout the picturesque historic village of Evandale. The Verandah Music Festival will be held on November 26 and 27 across various locations in Evandale. Performances take place at the Festival HQ, 9 High Street. Other performances will take place at designated verandahs within walking distance. The event will also offer various food and drink stalls.