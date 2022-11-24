There's an old joke that goes: How do you know when a politician is lying? The punchline is: When their lips are moving.
While that's a little unfair, it would be accurate if they were telling us - as they often do - that they take no notice of opinion polls.
In politics, polling is the metric relied on between elections to determine performance, and every new release is eagerly devoured by MPs and their staffers.
It can topple leaders and change policies.
In Tasmania, pollster EMRS keeps a regular track of state voting intentions, and includes a preferred premier rating.
"Virtually unchanged" is how the results of the latest iteration, released on Wednesday, are described in comparison to the previous round from August.
The Liberals were on 42 per cent (up one), Labor on 29 per cent (down two), the Greens on 14 per cent (up one), and Others also climbed a single point to 16 per cent.
Preferred premier results also held steady, with Jeremy Rockliff (46 per cent) remaining well ahead of Rebecca White (34 per cent), though both lost a point.
Given what little movement occurred is well within the poll's margin of error, you might think these figures don't tell us much.
And yet they actually paint a worrying picture for Labor.
It's true that on such numbers the Liberals would not be able to win the much sought-after majority, but the key question is why is the opposition so far behind.
If you listen to Labor, this is a government that is struggling and out of touch; it's failing to give public servants a decent pay rise, it's failing to address the rising cost of living, and it's focused instead on building an expensive, unnecessary new stadium.
So why is this message not having an impact on the polling? Why is Labor not gaining at the expense of the Liberals?
Clearly, either many Tasmanians are not listening to the opposition, they're not convinced by its words or they just don't think it's a better option.
If there were rivals for the leadership, Ms White would be in trouble. She's lost two elections in a row and while her personal popularity remains strong, the party she leads isn't going anywhere.
Labor strategists need to work out what they need to do differently to gain ground.
