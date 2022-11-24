Hobart Hurricanes captain Elyse Villani is optimistic about the team's future despite Wednesday night's disappointing loss against the Brisbane Heat.
The Hurricanes were no match for the Queensland outfit at Karen Rolton Oval, with the Heat posting a WBBL finals record total of 179 and ultimately claiming a convincing 44-run win.
The 33-year-old right-hander put on a solid 61-run partnership with fellow opener Lizelle Lee, before a sharp piece of fielding meant Vellani was ran out trying to scramble back to the non-strikers end.
Post-match, Villani said her innings was indicative of the struggles she was facing throughout the campaign.
"To be honest, I think it's sort of just been a bit of a tale of my season," she said. "I've actually felt pretty good. I haven't had the runs on the board, but I felt good.
"You just need a little bit of luck sometimes as well. And I sort of felt like, I wasn't necessarily out of form, but I was a little bit out of runs and out of luck."
The Australian international was the fourth-highest run scorer in WBBL 07, averaging a prolific 44 runs, but she has not managed to find her exhilarating best this season, averaging just 19.
Villani said that her waning form at the crease made her role as captain a bit more difficult.
"It's probably been a difficult season for myself, I probably haven't contributed the way that I would have liked to in terms of runs," she said.
"It can be hard at times as a captain when you're sort of asking players to play a certain way, and you're not quite executing it yourself.
"But I've tried to play the Hurricanes way, as I know, everyone did, and feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this group."
Despite crashing out of the season following a heavy loss, the Hurricanes will be able to take plenty of positives, after the team qualified for the finals for the first time since the competition's second edition back in the 2016/17 summer.
The adopted Tasmanian said their efforts this season alongside the clear commitment from the players going forwards was cause for optimism.
"It's great that there's a lot of people on contracts, I think we're really building something," she said. "The culture and the way that the girls have stuck together has been unreal. And I think it'll be awesome to see just where we can get to next year.
"So I think it's certainly something we can build on. It's a great starting block for us and keeping majority of the people together will be crucial in the quest to go even further next season."
One person who won't be returning to the Hurricanes next season is outgoing head coach Dan Marsh following the announcement of his new role as assistant coach of the national side.
"I think he's been crucial. And he's just sort of he's not a man that gets flustered," Villani said of Marsh.
"He's got a great tactical brain as well. So whenever he has something to say to the group, the girls always stop and listen and take note of what he's saying because he knows the game so well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.