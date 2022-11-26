Dance Fever features dancing, live music, singing and a cast of more than 250 performers, with amazing technical effects.
The non-competitive performance celebrates and promotes student engagement in the Arts, Health and Well-being and the development of the general capabilities.
Dance Fever is a year-long program that unites students in a common purpose and provides free participation in Arts experiences to local schools.
This year, students from 10 primary schools, five high schools and the College have been learning new pieces and investigating the impact of dance and the arts more broadly on our students and our world.
Dance Fever: Impact explores the impact that dance can have on us all, the impact that events, TV shows, movies and iconic songs have had on our culture, and the impact that the young performers can and will have on the world.
This year Launceston College Brooks, Kings Meadows, Prospect, Queechy and Riverside High schools as well as Exeter, Glen Dhu, Invermay, Norwood, Perth, Punchbowl, Riverside, Summerdale, Trevallyn and Youngtown Primary Schools are involved.
Liz Bennett from Launceston College said that Dance Fever was created by the college as a way to create without competition.
"In the 2000s and the 90s was the Rock Eisteddfod which were quite competitive and when that stopped occurring, Launceston College decided to make Dance Fever, but make it an experience of using dance to create joy, happiness and a way to make friends and meet other students," she said.
"We wanted to do that with different kids, different grades, different schools, but in a non-competitive way.
"This year the theme is impact and we have been looking at the impact that the kids have on the world, the impact that dance and pop culture have on the world and what influences kids and how can they be good influences."
Ms Bennett said the event also featured videos and videos in which the students conveyed their ideas out loud.
"Along with the dances, we had interviews with the kids that are shown on the screen and asking them questions of impact," she said.
"The students spoke of who helps them and who they help in their daily life, but also people they hope to help in the future.
"It's great to see that being put into action by how they are behaving and helping other kids at Dance Fever, on and off stage."
Ms Bennett said that it also gave the students a sense of achievement and helped their confidence.
"When the primary schools perform it's the first time that they are doing it together" she said.
"They have all been taught the dance separately so it's great to see it come together on stage and see the teamwork.
"For the LC students, some of them are dancing for the first time, but a lot are dancers and take part in our productions. "
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
