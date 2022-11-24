Westbury captain Daniel Murfet knows the next three Greater Northern Cup games leading up to finals are pivotal.
The reigning champions, who lost to Sheffield under the Duckworth-Lewis system in round eight, have had an interrupted start to the season.
The Shamrocks, who sit fourth on the table with a 3-2 win-loss record, have a round nine encounter with Devonport at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
"Hopefully, we can come away with the maximum amount of wins from these next three," Murfet said.
Wicket-keeper James Tyson and Chathura Athukorala come back in after being unavailable but the Shamrocks lose Ollie Wood to the Greater Northern Raiders.
"That's a big loss for us but full credit to Woody for getting himself back in there," Murfet said.
"He wanted to take a step back at the start of this year and hone his skills a bit more while still being in the (Raiders') squad and he's done that perfectly."
Launceston coach Andy Gower said the Lions were disappointed with last weekend's effort against Latrobe.
The group addressed it after the game and through the week in preparation for their one-dayer against Wynyard at NTCA no. 1.
"The bowling group lost their way with their plans and didn't execute well," Gower said.
"The bowlers took responsibility for what took place and (Latrobe) probably ended up with 30 or 40 too many.
"Our fielding wasn't up to scratch either as we dropped five or six catches."
Gower said captain Cam Lynch, who is recovering from a back injury, was a 50/50 chance to return.
Meanwhile, Jackson Miller is back and Nikhil Bhatkar is being considered for selection.
"Jacko played the first two rounds and then got a side strain," Gower said. "His bowling was instrumental in our early wins."
Gower said middle-order batsman Archie Wilkinson broke his finger at training and would miss the clash.
Mowbray regain all-rounder Spencer Hayes from the Raiders for their match against Ulverstone at River Park.
"He'll get a couple games under his belt before he goes away to the under-19 carnival," skipper Luke Scott said.
The Eagles are chasing three wins on the trot after beating South Launceston and Devonport.
"We've won two games in a row but we feel we haven't played our best cricket yet," Scott said.
"We're trying to put everything together on the one day and if we can do that this weekend, we won't be far away from making it three in a row."
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson anticipates a good away battle against second-placed Sheffield.
"They're always there or thereabouts in terms of their competition standings down the coast," he said.
"They're going really well in the Greater Northern Cup this year so it's definitely a big test for us."
Jackson said the Knights were keen to replicate the winning cricket they played last weekend against Wynyard.
"We'll be looking for someone in our top six to stand up and make that match-winning score for us but also looking to tidy up our start with the ball and hold all our chances in the field," he said.
South Launceston have some handy players returning.
"Mackenzie Barker and Jackson Young are available this weekend so it'll be nice to welcome a bit more experience into the side again," the skipper said.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell is stoked to have all-rounder Tom Garwood and Raiders player Cooper Anthes for the Blues' away clash against Burnie.
"Even though we haven't had the results go our way, we feel we're in a really good position moving forward," he said.
"We've been able to get game time into a couple of young guys as we've had a few missing and things are starting to come together now."
The Blues are looking to bounce back after a tough loss in round eight.
The game was in the balance before Ulverstone's number seven Rhys French smacked 64 from 33 balls.
"Frenchy just took the game on and took a few risks and we probably bowled a bit full to him and fed his strengths," Mackrell said.
