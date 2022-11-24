Victoria's Bella May has every reason to be consumed with her own BMX journey.
She's among the best for her age in the world and recently returned from a three-week racing experience in the US.
But the caring 17-year-old wants to help other female riders develop their skills and is starting up a program called Sendit Sisters.
She said a feature was teaching youngsters how to jump.
"If you want to make it far in BMX, you need to be able to do some skill work and be able to jump," she said.
"So it's just teaching them how to get that skill aspect and not be scared of it and set up a program where they can feel comfortable doing it.
"After Aussies (nationals) we're going to put it in production but we've just spoken about it a lot lately and we're figuring out a plan of how we're going to go about it."
The Frankston BMX Club rider wants to start it in Victoria before branching out across Australia.
May won the junior elite women's national title on Thursday at St Leonards, taking out the final in 34.450 seconds.
She now looks forward to competing in the superclass women's category on Saturday which will pit her against more experienced riders, including Olympian Saya Sakakibara.
The young gun is hoping to cap off a stellar year in which she finished 10th in the junior elite women's at the world titles in Nantes, France.
It was her biggest honour to date.
"That was incredible but nerve-racking being with the big guys because it was only me who got selected for junior women," she said of her first world titles.
"So I was there with my idols."
The teenager then went to America in October with Aussie Olympic silver medallist, Sam Willoughby.
"He got a group of four of us together from the cycling development team and took us over there to do some racing, get on the American scene and have a look how we're going against the Americans," she said.
"It was such an amazing experience to learn from him. I definitely want to go back."
Florida and California were among her stops.
May said she started BMX when she was nine and competed at her first nationals in 2014.
She has made the finals every year and tasted success in Queensland in 2017.
Her younger brother Blake is also competing in Launceston this week.
BMX national championship results:
Elite men
Elite women
Under-23 men
Under-23 women
Junior elite men
Junior elite women
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.