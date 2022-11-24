Launceston lacking the Christmas atmosphere

The irony is that this leads to more elite sportspeople anyway, as the pool of people who remain active after leaving school increases. Remember those Swedish tennis players of the '70s and '80s? Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, and Mats Wilander, all from a population of around eight million. This didn't come from a national elite tennis fund like our Olympic funds. It came from their socialist government spending on suburban tennis facilities for the population.