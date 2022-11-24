Launceston lacking the Christmas atmosphere

I have just walked around the CBD in our beautiful city. Where are all our Christmas decorations?
I spotted a pair of plastic dwarves in the Quadrant, saw a Christmas tree with bows on it and some anaemic looking flags, come on Launceston City Council you can do better than that.
Hobart has always run rings around us for their wonderful Christmas displays, maybe they have some of last year's decorations in store that they can loan us.
There is no Christmas atmosphere in Launceston and it makes me sad.
Kaye Pickett, Launceston
One aspect of the Tasmanian Liberal government's populist cash splash on a huge unnecessary covered stadium in Hobart that has been overlooked so far is that this stadium is not to support sport in the state. It's to support a mega-multi-million dollar entertainment corporation.
The claim is that if we have an elite team in this entertainment industry, then we normal people will be inspired to be more active and then healthier. This is the social policy version of the economic 'trickle down' theory, which has also been thoroughly debunked, by the way.
So what the hundreds of millions could be spent on instead, to encourage sports participation and its health effects, is grassroots sports facilities. Imagine how many community gyms, ovals, tennis courts, bike tracks and so on that money could give us.
The irony is that this leads to more elite sportspeople anyway, as the pool of people who remain active after leaving school increases. Remember those Swedish tennis players of the '70s and '80s? Bjorn Borg, Stefan Edberg, and Mats Wilander, all from a population of around eight million. This didn't come from a national elite tennis fund like our Olympic funds. It came from their socialist government spending on suburban tennis facilities for the population.
Gary Bakker, Upper Rosevears
I view with dismay to learn that a private company, ReNu, will be building hydrogen plants in Tasmania. Surely, we have learned, over the last few years that handing over energy generation to the private sector is a complete disaster. The federal government has no control over prices and distribution, but has to hope that private for profit companies will do the right thing.
Tasmania owns its energy generation, and the state benefits from this fact, unlike the mainland states.
So why would the Tasmanian government allow private for profit companies to exploit Tasmanian resources for their profit and little benefit in the long-term to Tasmanians?
Brian Doig, Sandringham
