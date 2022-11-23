It took the highest score in a WBBL finals series to end the Hobart Hurricanes' season in their first finals match in six years.
Brisbane Heat piled on 7-179 to defeat the Hurricanes by 44 runs in the competition's eliminator at Karen Rolton Oval as Laura Harris got off the chain.
Backing up her 29-ball 68 against the same side earlier in the year, Harris smacked 44 off just 14 balls to take the game away from the 'Canes just as they looked like getting back in it.
Georgia Redmayne and Danielle Wyatt set the tone with a 50-run partnership as the latter whacked 52 off 38 balls before becoming Amy Smith's first victim in a two-wicket over.
The dangerous Grace Harris was the second as Smith went on to claim her best figures for the WBBL season, taking 3-21 as she also dismissed Australian white-ball player Jess Jonassen.
The Hurricanes' chase got off to a fantastic start as Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani edged slightly ahead of the Heat's run rate - taking 37 off the four-over powerplay.
They took advantage of some poor boundary fielding by the Heat to boost their partnership past 50.
However, a quality effort at point by Charli Knott saw the end of Villani for 25 off 17 balls as she was found to be short of her crease, ending the partnership at 61.
That brought the side's leading run-scorer Mignon du Preez to the wicket, joining her South African counterpart.
Sitting at 1-73 at the midway point, still needing 107, they took the two-over power surge just an over later and it brought upon the wicket of Lee, falling for 47 off 42 balls after chasing at a wide one.
As recent Australian call-up Heather Graham joined du Preez, they took 13 off the power surge, leaving them needing 87 from 42 balls.
Du Preez departed soon after, meaning the situation became even harder for the 'Canes but the innings still had some highlights as Graham hit Knott for an 86-metre six in the 16th over.
Unfortunately Nicola Carey was removed two balls later and the incoming Ruth Johnston two balls after that and the result became a foregone conclusion as Heat skipper Jonassen finished with 4-23 and the 'Canes made 9-135.
The Heat are now dealt with back-to-back matches as they face Adelaide Strikers in the challenger match, battling for a spot in Saturday's final against Sydney Sixers.
