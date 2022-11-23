'Predator' jailed for seeking nude photos from 17 teenagers

A former Catholic school staffer has been jailed for a range of "insidious" sexual crimes committed against teenage girls.
Somerset man Adam Michael Hones, (pictured), was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Burnie by Justice Tamara Jago on Wednesday afternoon.
He pleaded guilty in October to 19 crimes including involving a person under 18 in the production of child exploitation material, attempting to involve a person under 18 in the production of child exploitation material, and grooming with the intention of exposing a child or young person to indecent material.
The court previously heard Hones would contact school girls from Marist Regional College and other Coastal schools on social media and offer them money in exchange for nude photos.
He also sent photos of his own penis to some of the girls.
Crown prosecutor Claire Flockhart told Justice Jago Hones, 32, was an adult who "preyed on vulnerable young females for sexual gratification".
Defence lawyer Stephen Wright disputed that the conduct was predatory, describing it as opportunistic.
But Justice Jago said his crimes were "insidious", "persistent" and "predatory".
"This was a very serious example of offending of this nature," Justice Jago said.
She said it was aggravating that he offered the girls money in exchange for nude photos, and in some instances did actually pay money into their accounts, or left money in public places for them to collect.
"You treated the complainants as commodities for your entertainment and sexual gratification," she said.
"The damage this may cause to their self worth and self esteem is simply unknown. But sexual crimes against children are presumed to cause harm."
Hones was jailed for three years with an 18-month non parole period, and a further nine month period of imprisonment will be suspended for two years.
He will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years on his release from custody.
Call Launceston sexual assault support service Laurel House on 6334 2740.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.