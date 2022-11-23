The Examiner
Graphic Content

Marist staffer Adam Michael Hones jailed for child abuse offences

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:18pm, first published 5:59pm
Adam Michael Hones outside the Burnie Supreme Court.

A former Catholic school staffer has been jailed for a range of "insidious" sexual crimes committed against teenage girls.

