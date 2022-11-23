The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Adam Trinder has eye on Newmarket Handicap with star youngster Bello Beau

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 23 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice Brooke Hanham gets her first win on Warica in the Benchmark 60 Handicap at Mowbray on 3YO Cup night. Picture by Peter Staples
Bello Beau, ridden by Brendon McCoull, wins the $125,000 3YO Cup. Picture by Peter Staples

A Newmarket Handicap start is still on the agenda for Bello Beau after the star youngster maintained his unbeaten Tasmanian record in the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.