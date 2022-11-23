A Newmarket Handicap start is still on the agenda for Bello Beau after the star youngster maintained his unbeaten Tasmanian record in the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Trainer Adam Trinder said the state's premier sprint would be a good chance to test Bello Beau at a higher level before a likely Melbourne campaign in the autumn.
"He's entered for the Newmarket and Troy Baker has been booked for the ride so he may back-up next week if he pulls up well," Trinder said.
"But we're not going to over expose him at this stage of the season because his long-term target is the (Australian) Guineas at Flemington in March."
Bello Beau, ridden by Brendon McCoull, copped plenty of pressure in front during the 3YO Cup but kicked clear in the straight to beat stablemate Jaguar Stone by a length with outsider Bokeo 3/4 length away third.
"We weren't expecting that much pressure," Trinder admitted. "They made him earn it but he had class on his side and was able to overcome it.
"He stuck to his task and was very strong through the line and beyond."
Longford-based apprentice Brooke Hanham won her first race on Warica in the Benchmark 60 Handicap but admitted she was nervous waiting for the numbers to be semaphored.
"It was very close and, as I was trotting back, I was thinking 'please tell me I got that'," Hanham said.
"I've spent a long time waiting (for my first win)."
Warica dashed clear in the straight but just held on to beat the fast-finishing Twee by a half head.
Hanham said she found her way into racing through her involvement in other equestrian activities.
"I had no real interest in becoming a jockey but pony club, show jumping and all that sort of thing gradually brought me here," she explained.
Warica's trainer John Blacker said Hanham had earned her success.
"She works hard, rides this horse all his work and deserved a win," he said.
As well as Blacker, Hanham said she'd had help from a lot of trainers including Leon Laskey, Graeme McCulloch, Drew Tyson and her partner David Keating.
Highly promising three-year-old Sharma's Last may not race in Tasmania again after making it two wins from two starts in the Class 1 Handicap.
Trainer Adam Trinder, who is also a part-owner, revealed there was a strong chance the gelding could be sold to Hong Kong.
"He had to win tonight to get his rating up and, now that he has, it's questionable whether we'll see him again," Trinder said.
"There's no timeline (on finalising a deal) because they're looking for four-year-olds for their Derby and he's only three.
"There is also due process - we have to accept an offer and he's got to pass the vet tests and so on.
"But there is significant interest there."
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke found herself in an awkward position on Sharma's Last nearing the home turn but the heavily-backed favourite weaved his way between the leaders in the closing stages to score narrowly.
"Erica got carted back at the 500m behind horses that weren't taking her into the race but thankfully he knuckled down - he's got an engine, " Trinder said.
Dean Yendall and Bruno Neto both to forego their rides at the meeting when their flight from Melbourne was cancelled.
It cost Neto the first winner as he was to have ridden Labby Rock for Westbury trainer Brad Franklin in the Maiden Plate (1100m).
Siggy Carr was the beneficiary, bringing the five-year-old with a late charge to grab odds-on favourite Fear The Sting in the last stride.
Labby Rock had good form before a break, mostly over longer distances.
However Franklin said she had been showing more speed in her work since resuming which prompted the addition of a cross-over nose band.
"She was getting her mouth open and galloping a bit more fiercely so I thought I had to do what I could to get her to settle," the trainer said.
"She's always felt like a stayer and we'll be looking to get her back over more ground eventually."
1- MDN, 1100m: 6.50 LABBY ROCK (B Franklin, S Carr) 1, 1.60f Fear The Sting D Pires) 2, 5.00 Egao (I Toker) 3. Sht 1/2 hd, nk. 1:05.1.
2- CL1, 1100m: 1.25f SHARMA'S LAST (A Trinder, E Byrne Burke) 1, 41.00 Wheeling (T Johnstone) 2, 9.00 Banca Tom (G Catania) 3. Nk, lng nk. 1:04.65.
3- CL1, 1600m: 3.40 NAMABAALE (G Stevenson, A Darmanin) 1, 8.50 Three's A Crowd (C Jordan) 2, 3.20f Ole Ola (S Carr) 3. 2-1/4 len, 1/2 len. 1:37.0.
4- BM60, 1200m: 9.00 WARICA (J Blacker, B Hanham) 1, 5.00 Twee (T Baker) 2, 9.50 Mr Freeze (T Johnstone) 3. 1/2 hd, 3/4 len. 1:10.43.
5- 3YO CUP, 1200m: 1.30f BELLO BEAU (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 5.00 Jaguar Stone (T Baker) 2, 61.00 Bokeo (H McCarthy) 3, 61.00 Flying To Paris (A Darmanin) 4, 151.00 Cloudy Nights (C Baker) 5. Len, 3/4 len. 1:10.0.
6- BM68, 1400m: 2.90f DRAMAZING (B Campbell, A Darmanin) 1, 17.00 Willby Rules (C Baker) 2, 16.00 Mariposa (S Carr) 3. Len, 1/2 len. 1:24.12.
7- OPEN, 1600m: 3.60 SIR SIMON (S Brunton, C Baker) 1, 23.00 Argyle Beach (S Carr) 2, 2.50f Rising Light (D Pires) 3. 1-3/4 len, len. 1:35.1.
8- RATING 0-66, 1600m: 2.60f CHINCHERO (G White, B Muhcu) 1, 7.00 Gee Gee Can Win (T Johnstone) 2, 5.50 Malevolent (A Darmanin) 3. 1-3/4 len, lng nk. 1:37.76.
Rojo Diamond has been the best-backed runner to beat the favourite in the $25,000-to-the-winner Ladbrokes Chase final in Hobart on Thursday night.
The Neville Allison-trained Nail 'Em Fencer remains a solid favourite at $2.00 after opening at $2.10 in the TAB fixed-odds market.
However Rojo Diamond, trained by Robin Grubb, has been a significant shortener from $7.00 to $3.60.
The only other runners in the market are West Australian visitor Who Told Tuff, now in the care of local trainer Eileen Thomas, and the Josh Wright-trained Harden Up Johnny.
Both have eased slightly from their opening quote.
The Chase, formerly the Devonport Cup, is the first leg of a new greyhound triple crown worth $100,000 if the winner can go on to capture the Hobart Thousand and Launceston Cup.
A bonus of $25,000 will be paid if one greyhound can win two of the three races.
2.00 Nail 'Em Fencer; 3.60 Rojo Diamond; 5.00 Who Told Tuff; 6.00 Do It (res); 6.50 Harden Up Johnny; 8.00 Nyah Nyah Flyer (res); 16.00 Buckle Up Aria; 17.00 Dewana Milo; 19.00 Quest For More; 71.00 Buckle Up Aumond.
