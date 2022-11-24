It was more than just cricket during the over-70s national championships in Launceston last week.
While Queensland won the top-tier title and Victoria took out the lower divisions, plenty of fundraising was going on in the background for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Over the course of the championships, they raised $5400, with that amount matched by the foundation on their giving day on Thursday.
"It's beyond our expectations and it's a just reward for the Prostate Cancer Foundation because many of our members in this state have experienced prostate cancer, including myself," Tasmanian veterans cricketer Rob Andrew said.
"Peter Wilson has just come back from Melbourne from treatment there and there's just several others in the club and we asked people to put their hands up at the function and there were 100s."
Andrew said one member even bought $300 worth of tickets to support the foundation, with the donated money set to go towards phase two of the metastatic prostate cancer trial.
Sharon Huett, a prostate cancer specialist nurse at the Launceston General Hospital, explained the significance of the donation.
"Without organisations like this organising events like this, positions like mine wouldn't exist because my position is funded by the Prostate Cancer Foundation," she said.
"It's one of the many things they do because they also help research."
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of the disease in Australia, with one in five men diagnosed by age 85.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
