The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spending caps shut down

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two moves by Labor and the Greens to introduce spending caps in future elections have been blocked by the Liberals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.