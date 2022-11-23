Spending caps shut down

Two moves by Labor and the Greens to introduce spending caps in future elections have been blocked by the Liberals.
The two parties on Wednesday attempted to move two different amendments to the government's Electoral Disclosure and Funding Bill to introduce caps on campaign expenditure for candidates, parties and third-party candidates.
The Greens wanted a expenditure cap for a candidate to be $83,000 in 2022, to increase by $1000 each year thereafter.
For parties. the cap would have been $830,000 in 2022, to increase by $10,000 each subsequent year.
The cap for third-party campaigners would have been the same as it was for a candidate.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said Tasmania and Victoria did not have expenditure caps for lower house elections, nor did federal elections.
She said the Greens' amendment was based on the model proposed by Labor in 2013, which was opposed by the Liberals at the time and ultimately the upper house.
Labor's Ella Haddad said Legislative Council and local government elections had spending caps.
"I think it's a fundamental fatal flaw in this bill, that it includes public funding but doesn't include spending (for elections)," she said.
"Those two things need to go hand in hand if we are ever to get to a point of having a truly level playing field in Tasmanian politics."
She said should be a battle of ideas, not a battle of bank accounts.
Ms Haddad said the party supported the Greens amendments, although Labor had their own on the matter based on the ACT's model.
Under those amendments, if a party had a full ticket of 25 candidates, the party would have an election cap of $2 million - or $400,000 per electorate.
As for independent candidates and third-party campaigners, there would be an $80,000 cap.
Ms Haddad said this calculation had been made on the basis of a 25-seat chamber.
The government voted against both of the amendments.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said any decision in relation to a cap should should an analysis of evidence gathered under the new disclosure system.
"The determination of the level of any cap is an important one of course and there's currently no information available as to what is spent during House of Assembly elections," she said.
"It would be premature to set a cap when we don't know what an appropriate cap would be. A cap set to low would inhibit the dissemination of ideas and policies by all involved in the electoral process."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
