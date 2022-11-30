Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 4 Car
To say this house is special is an understatement.
Built c1877, 'Bexley' sits on 1217sqm of lush low maintenance gardens with multiple outdoor entertaining areas and ample secure off-street parking for at least five vehicles (two of which are under cover).
The original floorplan has undergone little alteration over the years, and minor modifications have been sympathetically executed.
The main residence has a flexible floorplan, including up to five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four living areas.
The gourmet kitchen boasts all the features you would expect, including stone bench tops, Miele appliances and celery top cabinetry.
A quality Bose sound system has been installed with multiple zones, including outside.
The two family bathrooms are large enough for a party, while the master bedroom has a spacious en-suite.
Marble and Huon pine vanities and under tile heating give a subtle sense of luxe in all bathrooms.
If that is not enough, there is a separate cottage which could serve as guest accommodation, a teenage retreat, or even professional offices (STCA). And don't forget the bluestone wine and whisky cellar!
Classically understated but grand at the same time, Bexley is a rare offering indeed and is waiting for a new owner that will be as captivated living there as its current owners.
