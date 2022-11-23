Works on the Launceston RSL have concluded after the city's sub-branch received significant federal funding late last year.
The process to bring in the extra finances was over a year in the making, until Member for Bass Bridget Archer attended the facility last December to notify members they had secured a $250,000 Christmas present.
Now, almost 12 months down the track, the final touches are being made to the unrecognisable facility, which president Graeme Barnett said created a more friendly environment for veterans and their families.
"We've added a veterans wellbeing hub, and have undertaken massive improvements to the Hinman Room, which, until this year, had walls that were painted army green and covered in dart boards, which we've really wanted to change for a while," he said.
The majority of the room is now painted white, with the exception of several lengths on the left-hand side, which are designated to three separate groups, and painted to match their colours - veterans from the air force, the navy, and those who served in the army.
A collection of medals and plaques are also scattered throughout the room, with descriptions of who they belong to and why they were awarded appearing below them.
Another new addition is located toward the end of the room, where an empty space has been converted into a museum filled with memorabilia ranging from diggers' helmets, handheld and mounted automatic weapons, model ships, and life-sized mannequins adorning various military uniforms.
Mr Barnett said possibly the most important thing the funding enabled the members to do was to re-implant the ode light into the wall - lit up every morning at six, when members recited the ode of remembrance - which had been a job put off for over two decades.
The RSL also received a significant donation of IT equipment from their Queensland counterparts in recent times, allowing delegates to be "online" anywhere is the state.
