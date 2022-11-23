Tasmanian John Glover fans will be eagerly watching the auction for one of the famous artist's sketchbooks after the last one sold for $150,000.
The latest sketchbook to be auctioned contains mainly pencil drawings of cattle and landscapes in southern England, and is listed at auction for $21,000 but is expected to sell for more.
Last year a private Australian collector purchased a 19th century Glover sketchbook from 1817 that contained images from Scotland.
When Glover moved to Tasmania from England, he brought his sketchbooks with him as reference for his new works.
Launceston Art Society secretary Edna Broad said the sketchbooks by Glover that she had seen were fascinating, and bringing additional sketches into Australia, and Tasmania, would be a great thing for the arts and wider communities.
She said John Glover was an important part of Northern Tasmania's history.
"We took him to heart really...he is a painter of his time," Dr Broad said.
"We now interpret the landscape in a contemporary way, but always refer back to his works," she said.
"Having more of his works in Tasmania would add to the John Glover history, and the story."
UK auction house Ewbank's partner Andrew Ewbank said the draughtsmanship of the latest sketchbook was exceptional.
"The current sketchbook, which is initialled and numbered to the inside of the front cover ... dates to a period before Glover departed for Australia at the age of 64 in 1831," Mr Ewbank said.
"Enclosed in frayed and worn boards, with all pages loose, the sketches bear some foxing and spotting, as well as some wear to the corners, but the images themselves are generally in good condition and intact."
Mr Ewbank said Glover's emigration to Tasmania was key to his legacy, where he secured one of the largest land grants at Mills Plains, Deddington.
"Settling at Patterdale, his new home in Mill Plains, Glover kept a record of his difficult relationship with his neighbour John Batman, the bounty and Aboriginal hunter who co-founded Melbourne, calling Batman the vilest man I have ever known," Mr Ewbank said
Mr Ewbank said there were originally 105 sketches in the book and it was expected it would attract great interest.
The works will be sold by Ewbank's at its fine art sale on December 8.
