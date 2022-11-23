The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hotels experience large demand as Launceston hosts major events

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 24 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief executive of Visit Northern Tasmania Chris Griffin

Hotels and accommodation businesses in Launceston have noticed an increase in demand in past months, citing major events and expensive and uncertain international travel as reasons for the high demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.