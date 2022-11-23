Hotels and accommodation businesses in Launceston have noticed an increase in demand in past months, citing major events and expensive and uncertain international travel as reasons for the high demand.
Chief executive of Visit Northern Tasmania Chris Griffin said that events such as the Special Olympics and the National BMX Championships have meant fully booked hotels.
"The city is totally humming, it''s chock-a-block," he said.
"The big participatory events are what get the hotels booked out and we have seen that will several large events back to back, which is what we want to see as Launceston attracts more and more major events.
"The spring window brings with it a definitive increase in interstate visitation to the state. We are anticipating that on both side of Christmas. This is the first summer where we are a bit more balanced, last year we were waiting for borders to open, where there is a bit more certainty and less hesitation to lock in a booking now."
Mr Griffin said the demand for flights and hotels will only get stronger as people return to and travel to Tasmania for the Christmas season.
James Marshall from The Audlington Hotel on Frederick Street said it has been the strongest October and November period he has seen and said the warmer temperatures are tempting people to experience a Tasmanian spring or summer.
"I've noticed a lot of tourists that would usually come after Christmas are coming now. It's still a bit complicated to travel overseas and I think people are playing it safe with interstate travel this summer," he said.
"The low Australian dollar is also a reason for less overseas travel. Also we are only just starting to see international tourists returning in big numbers, which is promising to see.
"You also can't take away from the fact that Tasmania is a world class place and we have really built on that. People come, go back home and rave to their family and friends to visit the state."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
