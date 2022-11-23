A newly elected councillor is planning to put forward a contentious motion when a council in the state's north holds its first monthly meeting since the local government elections took place.
Northern Midlands newcomer Paul Terrett appeared to not be wasting any time upholding and actioning promises he made to the municipality's ratepayers during his election campaign.
The first item on his agenda was the historic Campbell Town Hall, which had proven to be a controversial topic in the area since council first resolved to sell the 1939-built property in March 2021.
Community members threw everything at the sale, from a petition with over 300 signatures to a tribunal appeal. A temporary caveat was even placed after the site's original title was uncovered.
Despite the vigorous effort, each attempt to stop the sale merely halted it, however, Cr Terret - who has experience as a senior local government investigations officer - believed he discovered another avenue to necessary explore.
"On August 15 this year, the council moved a resolution to appoint Knight Frank real estate to market and sell the town hall in Cambell Town on behalf of the council, but there were only four votes in favour," he said.
"Section 178 (3) of the Local Government Act, states a resolution of the council to sell, lease, donate, exchange, or otherwise dispose of public land can only be passed by an absolute majority."
Cr Terrett explained the act defined an absolute majority as an instance when no councillors were suspended, and more than half of the council's elected members agreed to pass the motion.
Due to former councillor Andrew Calvert's absence from that particular meeting, meaning only four councillors voted for the motion instead of the required five, Cr Terrett felt the motion was technically never carried.
He also said council had dealt with matters relating to the proposals and sale of Campbell Town Hall in closed council, acting in contrary to the provisions of Regulation 15 (3) (c), which states council may only do that in matters relating to actual or possible legal action.
