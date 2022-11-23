The Examiner
ReNu Energy is raising $4.5 million to progress its Tasmanian hydrogen projects

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 1:38pm
Managing director of Countrywide Hydrogen, Geoffrey Drucker. Photo by Craig Thompson

ASX-listed ReNu Energy will seek to raise $4.5 million by selling new stock to investors, with the funds earmarked for use to pursue its hydrogen projects in Tasmania and Indonesia, the company announced on Wednesday.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

