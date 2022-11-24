There was a race meet with a difference this week as the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club held it's Great Community Race Day at Mowbray.
The event was organised by committee members as a chance for members of Launceston's aged care homes to have a social day of gathering and racing.
The day featured various races, a two-course lunch and multiple raffles with lots of conversations and socialising from the 97 attendees.
Brennan Ryan from the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club said that the idea came from club members who wanted to put on a day for those in aged care homes who don't always get to attend social events.
"With COVID there hasn't been as many chances for people in senior care homes to get out, so it's great that we have numerous different care facilities that were able to come and mingle with each other and enjoy a great day of racing," he said. "
"We had a few people in attendance who used to involved with racing, so it was great for them to come back to the racecourse."
Mr Ryan said there was a lot of support from businesses and organisations, who supplied prizes in the raffles. The top raffle prize was worth $750, with many of the raffle prizes benefiting not only the individuals but also the nursing homes.
"Overall it was a wonderful day which we hope to run again, bigger and better," he said.
"The atmosphere has just been amazing and it's great that we as a club can do events like this."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
