A festival born out of COVID restrictions is growing bigger each year, with organisers getting ready for the third instalment of the Verandah Music Festival.
The festival showcases fun and funky music performed live on verandahs throughout the picturesque historic village of Evandale.
In early 2020, when Tasmania was experiencing its only COVID lockdown, two Evandale families took to their verandahs to share live music with passers-by.
When the lockdown ended they decided the music should keep going. With the help of a bunch of local volunteers, the Verandah Music Festival was born.
Jeff McClintock from the Verandah Music Festival said that it has been exciting to see the festival expand.
"We have been really happy with the way it's grown over the last few years. We had 40% more people coming in the second year when lockdowns and restrictions eased," he said.
"It feels really different this year in terms of awareness, when I speak to people about the event most have usually heard of it. That's really different to the first year.
"There has also been an increase in the number of people coming to us and wanting to perform, whereas in the past we were reaching out to artists. We have even had interest from interstate which is super exciting."
There are ten verandahs participating this year, a slightly lower number compared to previous years, with Mr McClintock saying they have figured out the best places in terms of seating and shading for audiences.
"The verandahs are a combination of those right on the street,as well as those where you walk up a driveway or through a garden to access," he said.
Mr McClintock said that during COVID it was easy to see the effect that music had on people's spirits.
"It's an instinctive thing. Music has the ability to lift people's spirits," he said.
"We were first inspired by the videos that came out during COVID of people across world standing on their balconies and singing, so it's just a good, healthy human thing to do."
Some of the star performers of this years festival include Kaytlyn Johnson, palawa woman and 2022 Tasmanian Young Australian of the Year.
Having been mentored by the likes of Claire Anne Taylor and Kate Miller-Heidke, Ms Johnson will perform day one of the festival.
The Verandah Music Festival will be held on November 26 and 27 across various locations in Evandale.
Performances take place at the Festival HQ, 9 High Street. Other performances will take place at designated verandahs within walking distance. The event will also offer various food and drink stalls.
For more information and tickets visit verandahmusicfestival.com
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
