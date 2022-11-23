The wife of a well-known police officer knew nothing of his alleged child sex approaches or apparent excessive expenditure of his mother's funds, a coronial inquest has heard.
Sharon Reynolds, wife of the late Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds, gave evidence at a coronial inquest into the deaths for four police officers between 2016 and 2020.
Sergeant Reynolds died the day after Tasmanian Police's Professional Standards Command made an unannounced visit to his Westbury home and confronted him over allegations and took his mobile phone and electronic devices.
Cameron Lee, the counsel assisting coroner Simon Cooper, asked Mrs Reynolds whether she was aware of Sergeant Reynolds sending "dick pics" to children.
"No," she said.
"Are you aware that he was sending inappropriate comments to children on social media?," he asked.
"No," she said.
"Did you have a suspicion in any way?," Mr Lee asked.
"No," Mrs Reynolds said.
Mrs Reynolds said she had joint power of attorney over the affairs of Sergeant Reynolds' mother [Beverley] who was in a nursing home at Smithton.
"Were you aware of an incident in which Mrs Reynolds got into a delivery van and crashed into two parked cars causing $56,000 damage?," he asked.
"No I wasn't aware," she said.
"Would it surprise you if (Sergeant) Reynolds said to Mr (James) Dilger at Hillross Financial Services that happened?," Mr Lee asked.
"Yes it would," Mrs Reynolds said.
The inquest heard previously that Sergeant Reynolds sought funds to cover the damage.
"I had no idea why he did what he did," she said.
Mr Lee asked Mrs Reynolds about a decline in (Beverley) Reynolds' bank account from $165,000 in 2014 to $31 at the time of Sergeant Reynolds' death.
He asked her about purchases in Darwin and Adelaide including a $335 helicopter flight over the Twelve Apostles in Victoria and a $370 dinner at Chin Chin in Sydney.
"Do you ever recall Beverley Reynolds going to the mainland?," Mr Lee asked.
"Not aware no," Mrs Reynolds said.
Mr Lee asked if she knew why Sergeant Reynolds asked a man in the Devonport area for $50,000 in the days before he died.
"No, no idea," she said.
Ms Reynolds said Sergeant Reynolds had not gone into great detail but had mentioned a case of sexual abuse at his private school in Northern Tasmania.
On Tuesday Sergeant Reynolds' sister, Karen Reynolds-Carey, gave evidence that about $288,000 was used which was not to the benefit of her mother.
She said Sergeant Reynolds had been against her being joint power of attorney because she lived too far away.
She said that $10,000 had been repaid.
She said in her evidence that it surprised her that so many things went unnoticed by his colleagues and family.
The inquest into the deaths of Senior Sergeant Reynolds, Constable Paul Hunt, Constable Simon Darke and Sergeant Robert Cooke was adjourned until 10am in Hobart on November 24.
