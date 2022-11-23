Olympian Saya Sakakibara made a winning comeback to racing at the BMX national championships at St Leonards on Wednesday, taking out round six of the National Cup.
The racing community is stoked to see her return given she's dealt with multiple concussions since her serious crash in her Tokyo Olympics semi-final last year.
The Sydney-based Sakakibara, who hadn't raced since June, had made a promising start to 2022.
She was happy with her fifth and third placings in the first two rounds of the world cup in May.
"But then on the third round I crashed and had a concussion, which knocked me out for the next one and then the worlds and then I didn't go to Bogota (Columbia) so that was a bit of a shame," she said.
"It was just to give my head a rest and make sure I'm doing that properly because I've had multiple concussions and I had a bad experience last time.
"I knew I had to really look after it. I got the proper treatment I needed and I think I did that properly so I'm ready for this week."
The 23-year-old provided insight into her preparation for nationals.
"I took two months off the bike and then took the next two or three months to slowly get back into training," she said.
Sakakibara, who is in Tassie for the first time, is back to defend her women's elite and superclass 20 inch national titles after enjoying success on the Gold Coast last year.
She said reconnecting with all the youngsters and meeting new faces was just as important to her this week.
"I've connected with my followers over this year and last year and to put a face to a name is really nice," she said.
"And just getting photos with the kids and being able to give back ... it's always awesome to see the smiles on the kids' faces."
Meanwhile, Ipswich's Matt Krasevskis has recently returned to the bike after breaking his ribs and putting a hole in his elbow at the world cup in Bogata.
"It was my best result yet, I finished 18th all up (in elite men's)," he said of the October event.
"I was coming fourth in my quarter-final and ended up getting pipped on the line. So I missed out on the top 16.
"On the last day, I was in a qualifying spot in my quarter-final and I ended up having a crash."
Krasevskis is thrilled to be racing again.
"I wasn't sure if I would be able to because it was my first time doing my ribs and it was quite painful," he said.
"I've been able to do some solid training for the last couple of weeks."
While the 23-year-old has been a regular at nationals, he has yet to taste the ultimate success.
He's in the elite men's 20 inch on Thursday and the superclass on Saturday.
