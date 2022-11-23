The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Saya Sakakibara makes BMX racing return at nationals in Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saya Sakakibara on her way to winning a moto on Wednesday. She took out the superclass women's category in round six of the National Cup. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Olympian Saya Sakakibara made a winning comeback to racing at the BMX national championships at St Leonards on Wednesday, taking out round six of the National Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.