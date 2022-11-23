ABx Group's mining project just north of Deloraine contains nearly 4 million tonnes of total rare earth elements with average concentration of 655 parts per million, according to the company's first mineral resource estimate published on Wednesday.
The ASX-listed company, which is chaired by former Premier Paul Lennon, has been exploring the Deep Leads-Rubble Mound project area all year, with 657 holes drilled totaling 5,132 metres, with 1,274 metres of core samples tested so far.
Group managing director, Dr Mark Cooksey, said the estimate formed a "strong base" from which the company expected to further expand the resources estimate in the near future.
"The resource represented in this estimate only covers approximately 7.5% of the total prospective area. It is a widespread province of clay-hosted REE mineralisation which has some exciting thick high grade REE channels that ABx intends to drill-out," he said.
According to the resource estimate, Deep Leads-Rubble Mound contains Neodymium Oxide - a valuable rare earth element commonly used to produce permanent magnets - at average concentrations of 153 parts per million.
Importantly, the minerals at Deep Leads-Rubble Mound are within clay-hosted zones, making them easier and more economical to extract, Dr Cooksey said.
ABx's stock was trading 7.14 per cent higher than its previous close on the ASX around midday on Wednesday.
Rare earth elements include a variety of minerals, many of which are used in the production of key future-facing technologies such as smart phones, electric vehicles and wind turbines.
ABx will now undertake further metallurgical testing to obtain more data on recoveries, and will begin a new drilling campaign there in January 2023, according to Dr Cooksey.
Apart from Deep Leads-Rubble Mound, the company's other exploration targets include Portrush - a leased tenement area on the outskirts of Launceston, just east of St Leonards, that is also thought to contain rare earth elements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.