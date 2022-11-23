The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

ABx published its first resource estimate for its rare earths project near Deloraine

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABx managing director Dr Mark Cooksey. Photo Supplied

ABx Group's mining project just north of Deloraine contains nearly 4 million tonnes of total rare earth elements with average concentration of 655 parts per million, according to the company's first mineral resource estimate published on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.