Tradesmen shortage: Northern businesses are struggling to recruit

A serious shortage of skilled workers is biting for Northern businesses, who say they are also struggling to recruit apprentices.
Alan Dickens, of Dickens Construction, is concerned for the trades industry in Launceston post the pandemic.
The business has been advertising all year and has five job vacancies for a tradesmen or an apprentice.
"I've been advertising on and off all year for a tradesmen and had nothing," Mr Dickens said.
"Except for people that are unqualified, but no suitable or qualified people have applied."
He said that there is a serious skill and workers shortage that he has observed Tasmania-wide since the COVID pandemic.
"Everyone I know in the business Launceston-wide are experiencing the same problem and have been over the last two years since COVID hit," Mr Dickens said.
"I lost about 10 workers when COVID first hit. It has become very hard to attract people to a factory environment due to the large number of jobs out there that may pay more money.
"The main cause for the workers shortage is that there is so much work and options out there. The housing sector pinched a lot of people out of the commercial sector, and this has created a skill and workers shortage to my knowledge across the board of all trades."
There are 119 jobs advertised on Jora currently for trade positions such as carpenters and trade assistants in Launceston, 81 positions on SEEK and 50 on Indeed.
Mr Dickens also said that apprenticeships are becoming less and less sought after as a career path.
"A lot of the young people these days don't want to to do a trade, believe it or not," Mr Dickens said.
"It's hard to attract people for apprenticeships. Back 15 years ago, you would get 150 applicants. Now you're lucky to receive three or four applicants."
Mr Dickens said that one of the leading problems may be due to carpentry joinery apprenticeships no longer being available. Rather this type of trade is divided so that if an individual decides to complete a cabinet maker apprenticeship, they then need to go on a complete a separate qualification to be able to build a house, and so on.
