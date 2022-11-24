A fundraising appeal for motor neurone disease research in Northern Tasmania concluded on Sunday, raising over $40,000 in support of the Clifford Craig Foundation.
On Sunday, Dr Bryn Parry who was diagnosed with MND in 2020 was pushed to the top of Mount Wellington in a specialised wheelchair in this year's Point to Pinnacle event.
Dr Parry was assisted by his sons Lucas and Dave Parry along with a handful of supporters, reaching the pinnacle in just over three hours, covering 21.1 kilometres and 1200 metres of elevation.
Lucas Perry said it was a mammoth effort from everyone involved, and thanked the supporters who had gotten behind the cause.
"This event had meant so much to our family and I think this effort represents a win for everyone who had been impacted by this horrible disease," Lucas said.
"Knowing this money will go towards vital medical research happening right here in our home state is really significant and we are just so grateful to every single person who has supported our journey."
The Clifford Craig Foundation is currently facilitating Tasmania's first international multi-centre therapeutic MND trial at the LGH, led by neurologist Dr Lauren Giles.
Previously, patients with MND would need to travel interstate to access clinical trials.
Donations to the Parry to Pinnacle appeal can still be made through cliffordcraig.org.au.
