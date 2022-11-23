The Examiner
Riverside Olympic soccer player Nathaniel Atkinson makes World Cup debut

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
Nathaniel Atkinson gives chase to French superstar Kylian Mbappé at the World Cup in Qatar. Picture by Getty Images

Nathaniel Atkinson made Tasmanian history but it was a baptism of fire for the Riverside Olympic product in the heat of Qatar.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

