Nathaniel Atkinson made Tasmanian history but it was a baptism of fire for the Riverside Olympic product in the heat of Qatar.
The 23-year-old became the first Tasmanian to play at a FIFA World Cup as the Socceroos took on reigning champions France.
Playing at right-back, Launceston-born Atkinson was given one of the toughest tasks in world soccer as he went head-to-head with pacey French superstar Kylian Mbappé.
It was a steep learning curve for Atkinson as the Paris St-Germain winger, who has a 90.91 million Euro annual salary, dominated, finishing among the scorers in a 4-1 win.
Socceroos great Harry Kewell had some sympathy as he commentated on the game for SBS.
"It's been a tough night for Atkinson but one that he won't forget," Kewell said.
"Coming up against one of the best players in the world, you really get to see where you're at."
Former Belgium and Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany shared the sentiment.
"If Mbappé can square you up one v one, you can't defend against him," he told the BBC. "It's very difficult to limit a player like this."
Atkinson - who was substituted in the 85th minute - had plenty of support in his home state, including an entertaining social media exchange involving his family.
Riverside Olympic put up a Facebook post proudly stating: "Good morning Roos. Just pause for a moment - our bloke is starting against the World Champions and marking Kylian Mbappé at the 2022 World Cup."
Atkinson's mum Kristy responded to the post having watched the match with his younger brother Koby.
"Me to Koby - imagine getting to play on Mbappé," Kristy said, adding that Koby replied: "Yeah, it would be hell."
Atkinson won the A-League with Melbourne City in 2021 before playing at the Tokyo Olympics and signing with Scottish side Hearts.
Australia's next Group D match is against Tunisia at 9pm on Saturday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.