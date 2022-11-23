Barring hotel memorabilia and a few stretches of tarmac you mightn't know that Longford was a big player in international motor racing.
For 15 years in the 1950s and '60s, the Northern Midlands town hosted racing's biggest names.
Seven Formula One champions including Jack Brabham, Graham Hill and Jim Clark were among the drivers and motorcyclists who annually tackled the notoriously dangerous 7.24-kilometre circuit.
Nearly six decades on from the last event, Longford-born media personality Neil Kearney has documented the town's most illustrious years in a book.
"Having the biggest sporting event ever held on Tasmanian soil is a great claim to fame for Longford," Mr Kearney said.
"We want to be proud of our town and what it's achieved."
Mr Kearney's association with Longford motor racing goes back a long way.
He grew up in the town's motor racing heyday and was eight years old when he witnessed the first of the circuit's four fatalities.
In 1992, he had the privilege of driving the circuit with Brabham, who was then in his late 60s.
Both were lucky to escape with their lives when Brabham accidentally pulled out of a driveway into an incoming truck.
"He loved Longford for its casual atmosphere, its friendliness and its charm," Mr Kearney said.
"He knew the circuit so well, he would remark on what line he'd take into the corners, what speeds he'd do in certain places ... it was really interesting, he was a fascinating man."
Much of the original circuit has since been chopped up.
"There are now only remnants of the circuit such as the pub, the viaduct and the Flying Mile. It's great to have them still there.
"It was never going to survive into the world of Formula 1 from a safety point of view, but it's still a treasure for us to behold and there's still so many wonderful stories to be told."
Mr Kearney launched Longford - The Legend of a Little Town With a Big Motor at a gathering of 60-plus at the Country Club Hotel on Tuesday.
A former The Examiner journalist who has lived on the mainland since 1977, Mr Kearney said the book was selling strongly and had attracted interest from as far as Europe.
"We've had lots of calls from Western Australia, Queensland, places you'd never expect," he said.
"I think it's because Longford was unique. Nowhere else in the world has a little country town and an open-road circuit so far from the bright lights of Europe that had so many world champions competing.
"There's a unique quality about Longford."
The book is available via longfordmotorracingbook.com, Longford Newsagency, or Petrarch's Bookshop.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
