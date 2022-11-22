The Examiner
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning

Updated November 23 2022 - 11:10am, first published 10:30am
Alleged George Town murderer pleads not guilty

A George Town man pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

