Alleged George Town murderer pleads not guilty

A George Town man pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Three men were charged with the alleged stabbing murder of David Wayne Jenkins, 34, in Lambert St on October 22.
Patrick Kenneth Dolbey, 36, made his plea through defence counsel Fran McCracken.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remanded him in custody until preliminary proceedings could be heard on February 7, 2023.
Paul William Shaw, 32, did not plead and had his case adjourned until December 22, at 9.15am.
Luke Anthony Shaw, 30, did not plead.
Lawyer Gemma Burgess appeared on his behalf and told Ms Cure that defence counsel Andre Slicer was clarifying if he was able to act for Mr Shaw.
His case was adjourned until December 5 at 9.15am.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
