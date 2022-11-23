The Examiner
COMMENT || Misinformation targeting conversion practices ban

By Rodney Croome, President, Equality Tasmania
November 24 2022 - 5:30am
A ban on LGBTIQA+ conversion practices is actually very simple, Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome says.

Tasmania is suffering a campaign of misinformation and fearmongering about banning LGBTIQA+ conversion practices.

