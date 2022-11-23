Tasmania is suffering a campaign of misinformation and fearmongering about banning LGBTIQA+ conversion practices.
It is in response to a landmark report from the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) recommending legislation to end conversion practices and a commitment from Premier Jeremy Rockliff that his government will implement the report.
In the last few weeks we have heard that legislation against conversion practices will criminalise parents, priests and health practitioners who talk to those in their care about sexuality and gender.
We have also heard that there should only be a ban on "coercive practices", that free speech is at stake and that the issue is "complex".
None of this is true.
In its report on conversion practices the TLRI was very clear that, "parents and guardians have the right to express views on sexuality or gender identity issues to their children and family and to guide their moral and spiritual development. The Institute reiterates that...disapproving of certain sexualities or gender identities, is not, of itself, a conversion practice."
It made the same point regarding priests and pastors: "They may express (their) views directly to people who they perceive to be sinful, impure or immoral, and urge them to change their lives to whatever standards their religious or social values require. That conduct remains within the bounds of freedom of expression and association."
As for health practitioners, especially those dealing with transgender teenagers, the TLRI said as long as existing health-care guidelines are respected, nothing will change. Should the guidelines need to change or be clarified, this will be in the hands of the Chief Psychiatrist in consultation with peak medical bodies.
This is why the Australian Medical Association has strongly backed the TLRI model for ending conversion practices, and more than 40 Tasmanian doctors have signed a statement backing it.
Where the TLRI drew the line was at deliberate attempts to convince a gay or transgender person they are broken, that they can and must change who they are, and induce them into practices that purport to do this.
Priests shouldn't pretend to be "therapists" when they are not, doctors should not recommend "therapies" that have been discredited, and parents should not push their children into either situation.
But even if they do, criminal penalties would only apply in extreme cases of "serious mental and physical harm, beyond reasonable doubt".
I'm astonished those who cry foul over criminal penalties think it is acceptable to inflict serious mental and physical harm on anyone, especially children.
Just as worrying are claims that only "coercive" conversion practices should be banned because that suggests they can be entered into voluntarily and consent can be given.
In his submission to the TLRI inquiry, Tasmania's Chief Civil Psychiatrist wrote that conversion practices could not be consented to by any person, regardless of decision-making capacity, because they are "unethical, not based on medical evidence, and can cause significant long-term harm".
On top of that, many people who undertake conversion practices do so after decades of indoctrination with an ideology that says they are broken and can be fixed, by people in authority over them who threaten the loss of home, family and God's love if they don't "consent".
Opponents of legislation also declare free speech is under threat. This is hard to take seriously when they make their claims about being silenced from the front pages of the newspapers.
My sense is when they say they are being censored what they really mean is they are being criticised. It's not the same thing.
More serious is when they declare a ban on conversion practices "complicated", suggesting legislation requires much more time to develop and enact.
The issue is actually very simple.
Local and national research shows that one in 20 LGBTIQA+ people are survivors of conversion practices, and that these practices inflict lifelong harm, including a heightened risk of PTSD and suicide.
Legislation to bring these practices to an end in Queensland, the ACT and Victoria has helped reduce the incidence of conversion practices without a single priest being silenced or parent jailed.
In short, legislation to end conversion practices is desperately needed, it works and it does no harm. How is that complicated?
The misinformation and fear campaign fear we are seeing in Tasmania is designed to either stop legislation from going ahead or weaken legislation so it has no real impact.
Either way, the outcome will be the same: conversion practices based on the lie that LGBTIQA+ people are "broken" and can be "fixed" will continue to inflict trauma and torture on some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
Worse, as other states reform their laws, Tasmania will become a haven of conversion practitioners from around the nation.
Do we really want to be known as the place to send your gay parishioner or trans family member so they can be "changed"?
Even if the current campaign against conversion practices legislation fails, it will have re-traumatised the state's conversion survivors by bringing back memories of when they tried fruitlessly and painfully to deny who they are.
That's why it is so important that an increasing number of state Liberal, Labor, Green and independent politicians have condemned the fear campaign against conversion legislation, with Jeremy Rockliff declaring it "complete rubbish".
I urge other leading public figures in Tasmania to follow their lead.
The fearmongering tactics currently employed by those against a conversion ban are exactly the same as those used against marriage equality during the postal survey in 2017.
During the postal survey advocates against change said parental rights, religious freedom and free speech are at risk. But the sky didn't fall in then and it won't now.
In 2017 opponents of change resorted to fearmongering because knew the public had accepted same-sex marriage, just as the public rejects conversion practices today, and they wanted to throw as much mud in the hope some would stick.
But they can only cry wolf so many times before the public stops listening.
In 2017 Tasmanians overwhelmingly rejected fearmongering by returning a marriage equality Yes vote higher than any other state except Victoria.
I have faith we will again reject fearmongering and get behind legislation to bring conversion practices to an end.
