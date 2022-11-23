Few would disagree with the notion that Tasmanian workers should be paid the same wages as their interstate counterparts when they're doing essentially the same job.
That we're often not is due to a range of factors, but it's become particularly hard to take given the rising costs of living, with inflation at its highest here.
It's no longer the case that our house prices or rents are significantly lower, and we certainly pay a premium for fuel compared to the major cities.
Unions Tasmania secretary Jessica Munday is concerned by the impact of the state's lower average wages in the current climate.
"The cost of living is hurting across the country, but it's really biting here," she said.
While the state has recorded the highest wages growth on recent figures, it's going to take a long time for Tasmanians to catch up.
"At this rate of growth, we will not see our wages meet the wages of our fellow workers on the mainland until some time in the next century," Ms Munday said.
For workers across the country, the fact that wages are lagging well behind inflation is a serious cause for concern. Our hard-earned money is simply not going as far.
Rising interest rates, along with all the other bills, including electricity, don't help.
It's understandable that workers are fighting hard for pay rises.
In Tasmania, it's public servants who are leading the charge, with a common claim that they are among the worst paid in the country across a range of occupations, such as firefighters.
For the state government, the difficulty comes from balancing the demands for fair offers with its desire to balance the budget.
And that's the dilemma that businesses big and small will be facing - how do they afford to pay their staff more while keeping their heads above water.
For many Tasmanian workers, already starting behind on average compared to those interstate, there won't be much sympathy for employers crying poor.
They will, understandably, look to what others on the bigger island are paid and they will demand a fairer go.
For business, and government, if we are to retain workers, and attract new ones, we cannot rely on our lifestyle advantage.
The bottom-line is we need to pay more.
