Relationships Australia has released the Relationship Indicators project, a nationally representative survey into the state of relationships in Australia, which focuses on:
These findings inform our efforts to support all Australians to achieve positive and respectful relationships.
Previously conducted from 1998-2011, the new survey was in response to the enormous effects of the pandemic and other challenges in recent years.
We have recognised a shift in relationships and were interested in gaining a better understanding of these changes at a national level.
The findings of the 2022 survey tell us that all types of relationships are extremely important for our wellbeing and satisfaction with life. They also prevent loneliness and mental ill-health.
The results indicated 53.3 per cent of Australians felt completely satisfied with the relationship they chose as the most important or meaningful; 60 per cent of Australians chose their partners as the most important, meaningful person in their life.
People who could rely on one strong relationship reported having better life satisfaction, were 1.4 times less likely to feel lonely than those who relied on many different relationships and reported having better mental health over a six-month period.
However, relationships are challenged by internal and external pressures and an inability or unwillingness to seek help when issues arise.
The new survey found that mental health, study or work commitments and money problems had placed pressure on relationships.
The results also show one in five Australians said they often feel lonely. It was interesting to find that nearly half (46.2 per cent) of the people who had taken part in the project reported that they would not access help or support when they faced relationship challenges.
We all experience challenges in our relationships, and Relationships Australia encourages people to reach out for support when needed.
Talking to someone about your thoughts and feelings can help to work through these challenges and feel more satisfied with your relationships.
In the last year, Relationships Australia Tasmania has supported more than 7000 clients who have reached out for support on issues ranging from grief and loss, relationship breakdown through to improving communication, parenting skills and community participation.
It's important to know there is professional support available for a whole range of issues that you may encounter in any aspect of your life.
Relationships Australia Tasmania is committed to helping people and communities thrive through positive, respectful relationships.
You can read more about the Relationship Indicators 2022 here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.