Christmas proposal to express hope for peace

The AFL's bully-boy tactics regarding public funding for stadiums are outrageous and disrespectful to Tasmanians. Despite their well-documented neglect of Tasmanian football, the multi-billion dollar AFL forced Tasmania to do all the work on a bid, and then after it was completed invented a new demand that taxpayers must borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to build them a stadium. Now they brief mainland journalists about how good they are at squeezing money out of the public purse, while trying to emotionally blackmail Tasmanians by claiming if we don't cough up they'll walk away from Tasmania.