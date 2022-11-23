Christmas proposal to express hope for peace

It's the time of year when many people in the community argue with each other about how early or how late is appropriate for families to put up their Christmas decorations.
Rather than add to this issue, I'd like to make a modest proposal on a related issue. I propose that we don't take our Christmas decorations down too early.
In Ukraine, most churches and most families celebrate Christmas Day on January 7. This is because most churches in Ukraine use the ancient Julian Calendar for the date of major celebrations.
For Ukrainians, whether in Ukraine or elsewhere, Christmas Day is January 7.
I wish to suggest that, as an act of solidarity with - and a symbol of our support for - the suffering people of Ukraine, each of us who is able to do so should leave up our Christmas decorations (both indoor and particularly outdoor) until some time after January 7.
With this simple act, we can express a silent sign of hope at this season of peace.
Rev. Dr Bob Fraser, Claremont
The AFL's bully-boy tactics regarding public funding for stadiums are outrageous and disrespectful to Tasmanians. Despite their well-documented neglect of Tasmanian football, the multi-billion dollar AFL forced Tasmania to do all the work on a bid, and then after it was completed invented a new demand that taxpayers must borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to build them a stadium. Now they brief mainland journalists about how good they are at squeezing money out of the public purse, while trying to emotionally blackmail Tasmanians by claiming if we don't cough up they'll walk away from Tasmania.
After the massive financial cost of the pandemic, the federal budget is under enormous pressure to fund essential services, housing, the NDIS and our critical national security needs. If the government has hundreds of millions available to spend in Tasmania, I and many of my federal colleagues could not in good conscience put a new stadium anywhere near the top of the list of priorities.
Like Senator Duniam, I urge the AFL to stop delaying, show some respect to Tasmania and to taxpayers, and sign off on the Tasmanian teams without making further huge demands on the public purse.
Senator Claire Chandler, Liberal Senator for Tasmania
Have your say. Send us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.