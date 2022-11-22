Launceston Football Club coach Mitch Thorp will officially miss the first four games of the 2023 season.
After a lengthy match review panel, tribunal and appeal process, Thorp met his fate in front of the appeals board on Tuesday night following an incident from the TSL grand final.
The incident involved Thorp and Kingborough Tigers forward Tyler Carter, with Launceston saying the pair had to cross paths due to an AFL Tasmania administrative error.
The confrontation, which was initially labeled serious misconduct before being downgraded to misconduct, happened after Carter struck Launceston's Jacob Boyd behind play.
Numerous witnesses were spoken to in order to clarify the chain of events involved, painting a clearer picture for the tribunal.
The misconduct charge was for one week but was then doubled due to the fact it was in a grand final and it triggered Thorp's two-week suspended sentence from a separate incident in August.
Given Thorp was found guilty of a breach of the National Community Football policy, the suspended sentence was triggered and his ban was extended.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
