The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State and Federal Liberal parliamentarians disagree over $750m stadium plan

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braddon MP Gavin Pearce and Bass MP Bridget Archer. Picture by Paul Scambler

State Opposition Leader Rebecca White on Tuesday sought to publicise a fissure between the Liberal Party's state and federal caucuses, by highlighting the concerns of some Liberal Federal parliamentarians to the Premier's $750 million stadium plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.