A Tasmania Police welfare officer told a coronial inquest that she could have prevented an officer taking his life if she had been allowed to support him.
Sergeant Fiona Smith was giving evidence into the death of Constable Paul Hunt on July 8, 2016 in an inquest before Coroner Simon Cooper.
The inquest heard that she was not allowed to be present at the Bellerive police station when Tasmania Police's Professional Standards Command gave Mr Hunt a standdown notice over drug and driving allegations.
She said that she was told confidentially by her Inspector that her long term client was to be stood down but she could not go to the Bellerive station because the knowledge of the meeting was supposed to be confidential.
She said that she told the Inspector that she needed to be there because Mr Hunt did not have a driving licence.
"I needed to be there just so he knew he was supported," she said.
She said she could have at the least given Mr Hunt a lift home because he had been stripped of his mobile phone.
"It made me pretty angry actually," she said.
The inquest heard on Monday that Mr Hunt drove himself to Mr Direction, north of Launceston, and took his life at his father's farm. People were unable to get in contact with him because of the confiscated phone.
She told the inquest that she had previously successfully talked Mr Hunt around when he threatened suicide in 2015.
Asked by counsel assisting Cameron Lee what she could have done she said:"Given the opportunity on July 8 I think I would have had the same ability."
Sergeant Smith said that she had received a formal direction after Mr Hunt's death that she was to have no further contact with the Hunt family.
"Were you given an explanation?," Mr Lee asked.
"I was told it was because I could be witness in an upcoming inquest.
"I was absolutely gutted about this...I still can't understand why there needed to be a formal direction."
She said she had a really good relationship with the Hunt family.
"Why do you believe there was to be no contact?" Mr Lee asked.
"Tasmania Police was trying to silence me," she said.
"Why would they want to do that?," Mr Lee asked.
She said that she said Tasmania Police did not want her to reveal matters at the inquest.
Sergeant Smith said that during her time as welfare officer she had up to 120 clients across the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
She said that since the deaths of the four officers subject to the inquest, Tasmania Police had up to nine officers involved in welfare management.
She gave evidence that she had been relieved of her position in September 2019.
"I was gutted, I had done all department's dirty work, I had to deliver bad messages to members and there was no one there to support me," she said.
She said she had just three months to find a sergeant's position in the state.
Sergeant Smith said she went off work in January 2020 and filed a worker's compensation claim in February 2020.
"The support since I went off work has been as underwhelming as when I was there," she said.
Answering questions from Phillip Harris, counsel for the Police Association of Tasmania, Sergeant Smith said she was gobsmacked when she heard that Senior Sergeant Paul Reynolds had also had his phone taken by police shortly before his death.
"They had learned nothing from Paul Hunt's death," she said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
