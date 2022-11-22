Labor and the Greens have foreshadowed that they will seek to amend the government's Electoral Disclosure and Funding Bill to impose spending caps for candidates during election campaigns.
The bill was tabled in the House of Assembly in June and debate resumed on Tuesday for the last week of parliamentary sittings.
Under the legislation, all political donations over $5000 received by a candidate or political party must be disclosed within seven days during an election campaign.
Outside of a campaign, donations over this amount must be disclosed every six months.
The bill provides for reimbursements of election spending for candidates who get more than 4 per cent of primary vote in a lower house election at $6 per vote.
The bill clarifies acceptance and use of political donations, prohibited donations, and participation of third parties in election campaigns.
The Greens moved a number of amendments during debate over the bill, which included changing a reportable political donation from $5000 to $1000, a ban on corporate donations, and real-time disclosure - all of which were opposed.
Attorney-General Elise Archer said real-time disclosure would impose a large administrative burden on parties and candidates.
Ms O'Connor said Ms Archer was using the excuse of administrative burden to oppose several amendments put forward.
"This argument that it's an administrative issue is rubbish and we will call it out as such," she said.
Ms Haddad foreshadowed Labor would move an amendment for monthly reporting of donations in the upper house.
She said Labor in the lower house planned to move admendments that would impose caps on how much money could be spent during election campaigns by candidates, political parties and third-party campaigners.
"It isn't healthy for democracy to have the unlimited ability to raise funds and the unlimited ability to spend funds," Mr Haddad said.
The Greens are set to introduce an amendment to introduce a provision for truth in political advertising.
