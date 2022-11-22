Nicola Carey has once again been selected for Australia as they face a trip to India ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series.
The Hurricanes all-rounder is part of a squad of 15 which will face tough Indian opponents and conditions.
The series will serve as a precursor ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa.
Carey said she was awaiting national selector Shawn Flegler's phone call with anticipation.
"It's always nice to see Flegs' name pop up on your phone. You sort of get a little bit nervous, it could be a good call, it could be a bad call, but it was a good call this time," she said.
The squad also contains a number of fresh faces and the 29-year-old is keen to see them in action.
"I'm excited to see Kimmy G in the team, Kim Garth, and Heather Graham as well," she said. "Really cool to see Phoebe Litchfield in there as well, so I think it's really exciting to get those faces in there."
