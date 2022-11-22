The Examiner
Nicola Carey earns Australia call-up

By Ben Hann
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Nicola Carey has earned a call-up. Picture by Rick Smith

Nicola Carey has once again been selected for Australia as they face a trip to India ahead of a five-match Twenty20 series.

