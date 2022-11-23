She may have only just turned 19, but Alice McLauchlan has become the fourth player to reach 50 appearances for Greater Northern Raiders women.
The all-rounder was delighted to join teammates Caitlyn Webster, Sophie Parkin and Meg Radford, who all reached the milestone on the same day in February.
"I think I debuted when I was 16 and been playing ever since and it's great fun," she said.
"It's awesome. It's a great experience and the girls are great to have around and make it so much easier."
Coach Darren Simmonds said the team are keen to celebrate such achievements with teammate Hannah Magor paying tribute to McLauchlan before Sunday's victory against Clarence.
"To play 50 games as such a young player is a pretty good effort and Hannah said a few words about what she means to the team because we like to recognise milestone games," he said.
McLauchlan, who has been a regular wicket-taker with her right-arm medium pace, was touched by the acknowledgement.
"Hannah had a bit of a speech prepared for me and there were a couple of tears in the eye," she said. "She said a few words about having me around the team and being a nice person - not too much about the skills - but it was very nice and good to hear.
"I think the Raiders are great. In the past, a lot of players, if they wanted to get anywhere with cricket, they had to move down South and make a big choice to pursue something so I think the Raiders really helps out to give the Northern girls a bit more of a chance.
"And it's a great program. Simmo and Stu (Alexander) and AT (Alistair Taylor) and Coyley (Tim Coyle) are really supportive."
Born in Launceston, McLauchlan went to Scotch Oakburn College, lives at Westbury and developed with South Launceston.
"South Launnie was great for me," she said.
"I played all my juniors with them and got to play with some really talented players like Courtney Webb and other people that went on to play at quite a high level and Belinda Wegman is a really good coach and Naomie O'Loughlin really helped me through juniors and get where I am to play with the Raiders."
McLauchlan has progressed into the state under-19s and will be in the side competing at national championships in Perth in December.
"It's been really good. We've been training a fair bit with high workloads and we go away in two weeks.
"The team looks really good and we're gelling well together."
McLauchlan has another link to national domestic cricket having been nicknamed Gus after the goose on Channel 10's BBL coverage.
"In my first nationals at under-15s I got a duck in the first game at nationals so was called Gus then and it's stuck ever since."
Raiders have a weekend off having qualified for the CTPL T20 final which will be against North Hobart at the TCA Ground on Sunday, December 4.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.