Tasmania's peak union for health service workers has called on Southern Cross Care to immediately reverse a decision to offer redundancies to dozens of enrolled nurses.
The Health and Community Services Union on Tuesday said the aged care provider had "decided to attack their own workforce" by making enrolled nurses, leisure and lifestyle staff, and servery staff redundant following changes to minimum care minutes in aged care facilities.
As part of the federally mandated changes, aged care facilities will now be required to meet an average case-mix-adjusted care minute target of 200 minutes per resident per day from registered nurses, enrolled nurses and personal care workers.
Under the new arrangement - to be legislated in October 2023 - registered nurses would make up 40 minutes, but the remaining time does not specify what type of worker is needed, resulting in enrolled nurses being replaced with cheaper personal care workers.
HACSU industrial manager Robbie Moore said staff had been given little detail around when redundancies would occur, but estimated about 200 staff would be impacted.
"This would mean that we would see specialist nursing care - whether it's wound care or medication support for residents - taken away," Mr Moore said.
"We would see leisure and lifestyle roles, which are day activities and other community activities such as going out for lunch ... going away."
Mr Moore said the union was "very concerned" about the impact this would have on residents, and warned losing enrolled nurses could jeopordise residents' safety and health.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation also criticised the changes as a "cynical" manipulation of the funding system.
"We can already see that there's going to be an untenable workload on registered nurses within these facilities, because they're already struggling under the weight of enormous workloads," ANMF secretary Emily Shepherd said.
Ms Shepherd said the ANMF expected it to affect 50 to 70 enrolled nurses across the state, who were first notified of the change on November 14.
The ANMF said they would lobby the federal government to amend the new changes.
SCC did not respond to questions, however in a statement on Tuesday SCC chief executive Robyn Boyd said the "innovative model" would result in a focus on better care across the board for residents.
"No one is being sacked - there are options to stay with [SCC] or to take voluntary redundancies if that isn't suitable and we are working directly with staff on how it impacts them," Ms Boyd said.
"I have been meeting regularly with staff, residents and their families since announcing the plan to move to the new model of care ... and overwhelmingly there is broad support for the direction we are headed."
In a statement on Tuesday, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said he was aware of the issue within the aged care sector, and was working with the Department of Health to find positions for affected nurses.
Mr Rockliff said the Department was in "close contact" with the Commonwealth regarding the situation, and had discussed the matter at last week's Strategic Nursing and Midwifery Recruitment and Retention Group.
Pleasingly, there was agreement that enrolled nurses should be given the opportunity to take up other opportunities, including with the public sector," he said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
