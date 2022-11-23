A Northern Tasmanian theatre company is holding a performance with a unique twist.
One Day is an annual event that has become a must-see for Launceston audiences, where teams of artists defy artistic protocol as they write, rehearse, produce and perform plays in just 24 hours. 2022 marks Mudlark's 19th instalment of this exhilarating theatrical thrill ride.
Artistic associate Jane Johnson said that the project started in 2004, out of a desire to get UTAS theatre students creating together.
"The One Day's have since developed into a community celebration of our amazing local theatre scene with this being the 19th instalment of the project," she said.
"One Day provides an incredible opportunity for theatre practitioners to practice and challenge their craft by distilling the theatrical production experience to an electrifying 24 hours."
The 24 hours commences at 7.30pm Friday evening with a gathering of actors, directors, writers and technical crew. The artists are divided into teams then are given stimuli to start the creative process.
By 5am, up to eight new plays are written. Directors have a couple of hours to develop a concept for the technical crew to implement and then the actors arrive.
One dress rehearsal is allowed before the brand-new plays are premiered, scripts down, to a live audience at 7.30pm on Saturday night.
"It's a fabulous and somewhat unusual forum for artists to create in and the resulting performances are an exciting experience for the audience; it's the premiere, opening, and closing of plays that did not exist yesterday - anything can happen," Ms Johnson said.
Deputy chair of Mudlark Theatre Megan Jolly said that the project was one of the company's favourite times of the year.
"It's not like people have had months to prepare so you never know what will happen, it's edge of your seat kind of stuff," she said.
"We have lots of people take part of various ages, abilities and experience and it's an amazing celebration of theatre.
"Everyone supports each other and works together because it can be a bit stressful at times trying to create in such a short time."
Actor Indea Quinn said she was both nervous and excited for the experience.
"I've acted a few times for One Day before and I know from experience it has come together, but there is also that chance that maybe this will be the script that is really hard to learn," she said.
One Day will be held over December 2 and 3, with the performances being held at 7:30 on December 3 at the Earl Arts Centre. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
