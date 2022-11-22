The government has released a 10-year plan for youth justice in Tasmania as well as details on facilities to replace the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
The proposed facilities model consists of one detention or remand centre in the South, two assisted bail facilities and two supported residential facilities.
One assisted bail facility and one supported residential facility will be based in the South and the others either in the North or North-West.
Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the detention centre would be limited to young people aged more than 14 years old, with exceptions for those who commit serious crimies.
"The Southern detention-remand centre will provide the opportunity for intensive intervention and rehabilitation through a therapeutic model of care," he said.
Mr Jaensch said the assisted bail facilities would reduce the number of young people remanded to a detention centre.
He said the residential facilities would support the transition of young offenders from detention to independence.
Mr Jaensch on Tuesday also released the government's plan for maintaining operations at Ashley ahead of its closure.
Children's Commission Leanne McLean said onsite specialist clinical services had been secured as part of the plan for Ashley's ongoing operations.
"However, there is still much work to be done before staffing levels return to levels sufficient to enable restrictive practices to be lifted sustainably and children's rights are upheld," she said.
Labor leader Rebecca White said it was important that Ashley provided a safe environment for detainees and workers before it shut.
She said the new model outlined by the government was a much better approach to dealing with youth justice in Tasmania.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said it remained unclear whether the new youth justice facilities model would be in place when Ashley was due to close at the end of 2024.
