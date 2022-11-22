Party festive season arrives with call for drug amnesty bins

The Tasmanian music festival season is arriving with calls in state parliament to introduce amnesty bins at music festivals to prevent 'body stuffing' and panic ingestion of party drugs.
A trend of teenagers and young adults seeing police and drug detection dogs at festivals and then panic ingesting all of their party drugs has seen some states introduce the bins at festivals to encourage attendees to ditch their drugs without legal repercussions.
For example New South Wales offered the bins at festivals to allow users to discard their drugs without penalty, and prevent them from potentially swallowing a fatal quantity of drugs.
Clark Independent Kristie Johnston suggested that it was dangerous behaviour that may be mitigated against by the introduction of amnesty bins.
She said bins could encourage patrons to be safe and make good choices.
The state government said they will continue their strong stance against pill testing and other harm minimisation method at music festivals, while maintaining high visibility of police and use of drug detection dogs.
Police Minister Felix Ellis said there is no safe use of drugs and the government would not support such a measure, which sent a confusing and risky message to young people.
"We want to make sure that drugs are off our streets, that people are not undertaking high risk behaviours at our festivals, and it is really, really important that we continue to undertake that strong measure," Mr Ellis said.
"In terms of ... bins and other sorts of methods, I have to say again, there is no safe use of any illicit drug, which is why the Tasmanian government does not support pill testing."
Mr Ellis said there are 32 police officers dedicated to drug detection, which worked closely with music festival organisers to ensure safety and security at events.
He said possession of small amounts of drugs could result in drug diversion practices, including receiving a formal caution.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said it was a weak stance on drugs that exposed Tasmanian young people to harm.
Youth Network of Tasmania have advocated alongside youth for the introduction of methods such as pill testing at music festivals
