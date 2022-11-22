Fallen trees block roads in North, North-West

Fallen trees uprooted by heavy winds have closed roads in the state's North and North-West.
The stretch of Cradle Mountain Road between Leary's Corner and Wilmot has been blocked by a fallen powerline and fallen trees.
TasNetworks expects the road to be closed for "some time" while the powerlines are restored.
Meanwhile, motorists travelling on Pipers River Road, at Baxters Road, have also been advised to expect delays.
Tasmania Police urged motorists to drive carefully and obey all road closures.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
