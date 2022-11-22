The event which helped launch the careers of Australia's only two Tour de France podium finishers is ready to unearth another.
After a three-year absence, Tasmania's premier cycling stage race returns.
From Wednesday to Sunday, the Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour will close out the 2022 National Road Series for men, women and under-19 riders.
The five-day event is expected to attract about 120 riders from Australia's best domestic men's and women's teams as they battle for the title of NRS champion.
"After a few difficult years for everyone, it's fantastic to see the return of the Spirit of Tasmania Cycling Tour," race director Scott McGrory said.
"This event has always been seen as the 'grand final' of the National Road Series, finishing the season with its hardest and most prestigious tour."
This year's race will start with a prologue in Launceston and finish with a criterium in Devonport.
The road stages will run from George Town to Grindelwald; Longford to Poatina; and Spreyton to Sheffield, with the latter altered after the original route to Riana became unusable due to road damage.
Event director Justin Lane said the race is "a key springboard for Aussie riders to break into the European scene, which is important for the growth of elite cycling in Australia".
With a history dating back to 1930, the Tour's impressive honour roll includes such greats as Cadel Evans and Richie Porte.
For the first time in its history, the Tour will include an under-19 category. Junior riders will race alongside the elites to conclude the inaugural National Junior U19 Road Series.
"The U19 category creates a wonderful pathway for our next generation of riders to develop through," McGrory said.
"There's no better place for bike racing than Tasmania, and we're all excited to get stuck into the action."
