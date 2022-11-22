University of Tasmania students have expressed concern for future university students in Australia after new laws passed under the Job Ready Graduates scheme were enacted by the Federal Government.
Under the law, new students starting in 2022 who fail 50 per cent of at least eight degree subjects will lose funding access and have to pay upfront, unless they have a 'justifiable reason'.
"Many students fail university classes for reasons out of their control," UTAS state president Sophie Crothers said.
"The threat of removal of HECS will not 'encourage' students to study harder - it will just create another barrier for marginalised groups to access higher education."
Students studying degrees such as medicine may not be as heavily impacted by this change.
"At least in my degree, this is a pointless rule and unfeasible - we have one unit per year, so it's impossible to simply fail 50 per cent," UTAS medical student Eloise Knuckey said.
"I suppose in these circumstances they'd waive the requirements, but it's nonetheless concerning.
"It's similar to having to justify failure to Centrelink.
"The irony being that those who are most vulnerable financially are the people most impacted by these requirements, further widening asset and income inequality between groups in Australia."
UTAS science student Liam McLaren said the typical university student differed from that of 10 to 30 years ago.
"The student cohort is much more diverse in age and background, many students study part-time, and many juggle part-time or full-time work and families," he said.
Mr McLaren said students could fail a university unit for a number of reasons.
"Students have more on their plates than ever before," he said.
"This threat does not 'encourage' students to study harder, yet instead adds to the barriers preventing Australians from accessing higher education.
Additionally, students believe this law may prevent students from fulfilling their potential due to the financial risk of failing.
"This change may prevent students from pushing themselves on what they think they can achieve due to fears of failing and having a large debt placed on their heads," Mr McLaren said.
Under the new laws, students no longer benefit from paying their student fees upfront. In the past students paying upfront received a 10 per cent discount.
