The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New university students losing HECS-HELP if they fail 50% of their classes: A students insight

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:18pm, first published November 22 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student opinion on new HECS laws.

University of Tasmania students have expressed concern for future university students in Australia after new laws passed under the Job Ready Graduates scheme were enacted by the Federal Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Shiarna Barnett

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.