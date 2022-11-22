Co-trainer Trent Wells will leave it to jockey Dean Yendall to navigate a path from the outside barrier when he rides Bold Instinct in the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
"We have been discussing our options but the owners are going to the trouble of flying in a handy jockey so we'll just let him ride the horse," Wells said.
"He had a hard task ahead of him as it was and the barrier draw made it even harder but he is going good and I think he's clearly a top-three chance.
"Whether he can turn the tables on Bello Beau is hard to say, but he won't disgrace himself."
Bold Instinct was beaten 1-1/2 lengths when third to Bello Beau and Jaguar Stone at Mowbray three weeks ago.
"He's definitely improved off that run," Wells said.
"And, he hasn't had a senior jockey on him since we've had him so I'm looking forward to that.
"It should help having quite a strong rider on - which Dean Yendall definitely is.
"At the end of the day, we wouldn't have got the owners to fly-in someone if we didn't think he was a chance.
"But (because of the barrier) he's probably gone from being a chance to a rough winning chance."
Wells is hopeful Bold Instinct will be competitive in longer feature races as the season progresses.
"He's only a little fella but we think he'll get a bit further," the trainer said.
"Being by Impending and given that he's got a pretty good constitution, we're hoping he can get out to a mile."
Impending won the group 2 Stan Fox over 1500m as a three-year-old and finished a close fourth in the group 1 Caulfield Guineas over 1600m.
He later won two group 1 races over 1350m.
Bold Instinct firmed from $13 to $11 shortly after the first fixed-odds market was posted on tab.com.au.
Bello Beau dominates betting at $1.65 with stablemate Jaguar Stone a clear second favourite ($4.40 to $4.60).
There was specking at longer odds for Flying To Paris ($34 to $26), Quicken Up ($41 to $34) and Unique Glow ($20 to $18).
1.65 Bello Beau; 4.60 Jaguar Stone; 8.00 Geegee Jet By; 11.00 Bold Instinct; 16.00 Zulu Guru; 18.00 Unique Glow; 26.00 Bokeo, Flying To Paris; 34.00 Born A Winner, Quicken Up; 51.00 Just A Needs; 126.00 Cloudy Nights.
After two below-par runs early in the season, Alpine Wolf made an impressive return in an 800m trial at Spreyton on Tuesday morning.
The four-year-old sat behind stablemates Julius and Newhart until the 100m when he took a gap between them and, with jockey Daniel Ganderton barely needing to move a muscle, went on to record a narrow but very soft win.
Promising mare Title Shot also bounced back from a disappointing first-up run to beat smart galloper And Beyond over 1009m.
Title Shot led and kicked well clear at the top of the straight before And Beyond closed the margin to 3/4 length under vigorous riding.
Thoros Of Myr, named after a Game Of Thrones character, was an impressive winner of a two-year-old trial.
Early moves in the TAB fixed-odds markets -
RACE 1: Speedy filly Fear The Sting, having her first start since mid-June and coming off an easy Hobart trial win, was heavily backed as soon as markets opened firming from $2.60 to $1.95.
RACE 2: Highly promising 3-y-o Sharma's Last, a winner of his only start, opened short at $2.15 but it didn't deter punters and he was quickly into $1.95.
RACE 3:Ole Ola's hard-luck story at her last start has been well documented and no surprise punters snapped up the $3.90 (now $3.50). Namabaale, Night Missile and Noztrabeel also firmed.
RACE 4: Nothing dramatic but there was some early money for former Victorian Mr Freeze ($16 to $12) and Twee ($9 to $7).
RACE 6: Tough race and early market remained unchanged.
RACE 7: Promising stayer Rising Light was one of the biggest shorteners for the whole meeting, firming from $4.20 to $3.30.
RACE 8: Predictably Chinchero, chasing a hat-trick after two impressive wins, shortened from $4.60 to $3.60 while there was also money for Needs Toasting ($7 to $6), Gee Gee Can Win ($8 to $6.50) and Aspirate ($14 to $12).
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.