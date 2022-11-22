Tassal's new owner is talking up sustainability after recent lease cancellations in the US stemming from a mass salmon escape in 2017.
Canadian-based Cooke Inc. on Monday announced the completion of its takeover of Tasmanian-based salmon and prawn producer Tassal, a deal recommended by the Tassal board.
"We are thrilled to be joining the Tasmanian aquaculture industry and look forward to welcoming Tassal's 1700 employees to the Cooke family of companies," chief executive Glenn Cooke said.
"Over the last few months, myself and members of our global management team have had the opportunity to visit Tassal's operations and have been so impressed by the team's dedication to what they do and their communities.
"We're looking forward to working with Tassal's employees and customers to ensure that we continue to produce high-quality, sustainable seafood for the Australian market and beyond."
Tassal and the wider salmon farming industry have been criticised for their environmental records in Tasmania, and the Tasmanian Greens say Cooke and Huon Aquaculture's new owner, Brazilian-based JBS, pose a threat in Tasmania
"The appalling environmental track records of new Tassal owners Cooke and new Huon Aquaculture owners JBS has been well documented already," Greens MHA Rosalie Woodruff said recently.
"This decision by Washington State reminds Tasmanians, yet again, why these multinational salmon companies pose such a threat to Tasmanian waters."
Cooke is challenging the termination of some of its Washington State leases, and argues fish farming does not harm the environment.
The company said Tassal was its first investment in Australia and its biggest ever since it started operations in New Brunswick in 1985.
Tassal chief executive Mark Ryan said producing healthy and nutritious seafood came with great responsibility.
"Whether we are farming prawns on land or salmon in the sea, our commitment is to be a responsible business respecting our people, the environment and communities we operate within as we deliver our vision of sustainably feeding tomorrow, which aligns perfectly with Cooke's core purpose," Mr Ryan said.
"We're looking forward to becoming part of the Cooke family of companies and sharing the best of what our industry has to offer."
The $5.23 per Tassal share scheme of arrangement was implemented on Monday, finalising the deal.
It gave Tassal an enterprise value of about $1.7 billion.
Six Tassal directors, including chair James Fazzino, resigned when the scheme was implemented.
Glenn Cooke and James Trask were added to the board.
