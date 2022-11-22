The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cooke Inc. takeover of salmon, prawn producer Tassal completed as scheme of arrangement implemented

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated November 22 2022 - 12:22pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tassal chief executive and managing director Mark Ryan and Cooke Inc. chief executive Glenn Cooke. Supplied picture.

Tassal's new owner is talking up sustainability after recent lease cancellations in the US stemming from a mass salmon escape in 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.