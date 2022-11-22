With the Australian flag on her sleeve, you know Holyee Jackson means business as she rolls around the St Leonards BMX track.
The 13-year-old from Ipswich, Queensland, is in Launceston to defend her 13 girls' 20 inch and cruiser national titles which she won on the Gold Coast last year.
It presents as a great challenge for the young gun with other top riders, including Victoria's Stephanie Alexander in the field.
She enters the competition in strong form as the back-to-back Queensland state champion in both categories.
Jackson also placed ninth at the world championships in Nantes, France, in the 13 girls' 20 inch in July.
While BMX has taken Jackson around the world, it's her first time in Tassie and she's loving it.
"It's amazing, the atmosphere here is great and the track itself is amazing," she said.
The promising rider has put in plenty of hard work in the lead-up to the event with track work combined with hours in the gym.
Her home club is Ipswich and West Moreton BMX Club and she usually trains at the Centenary Plains and Bayside tracks in Queensland.
"I've mainly been working on my speed and track skills because in BMX, track skills and pumping and manually jumping is a big part of your race," she said.
"You've got to have multiple skills to race."
During Tuesday's practice runs you could see Jackson taking in the intricacies of the Launceston track.
"The first two straights are pretty simple but once you get to the third straight, it's just real busy and hectic," she said.
"You've got to try and keep your balance on your bike."
Jackson has been on a BMX for as long as she can remember and her dad David is also competing this week.
Nantes wasn't Jackson's first world titles.
"When I was eight, I went to America for the world championships where I also got ninth place in the world," she said.
The teenager was recently named Junior Sportsperson of the Year at the Ipswich Sports Awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.