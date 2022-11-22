The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Holyee Jackson eager to defend national titles in Launceston

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's Holyee Jackson, 13, during a practice run at the BMX national titles on Tuesday. Pictures by Rod Thompson

With the Australian flag on her sleeve, you know Holyee Jackson means business as she rolls around the St Leonards BMX track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.