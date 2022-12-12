Launceston cycling officials plan to build on the success of last year's madison by adding another Olympic event to the Silverdome calendar.
The four-race omnium will complement the two-day Launceston carnival schedule with the incentive of UCI points set to attract the country's best track riders.
With the national elimination title again up for grabs alongside regular crowd-pleasers like the wheelraces and keirins, the state's only velodrome looks set for two action-packed nights.
Ian Loft, president of Launceston City Cycling Club which is organising the events, is confident the program will appeal to riders and spectators alike.
"It's never been done like this before and we're just hoping we can get as many elite riders to come and give it a go and I'm sure they will enjoy it," he said.
"It's the second year of the madison and we're hoping to build on what we achieved last year because Launceston has a huge heritage of madison racing."
The omnium consists of elimination, points, tempo and scratch races, which will all carry UCI ranking points. It will be run at the Launceston Carnival on Wednesday, December 28, alongside the traditional wheelraces with keirins also offering UCI points.
Two days later, the Silverdome will stage the re-named Stan Siejka Madison and AusCycling national elimination championship for the second year running, with a series of sprint races interwoven between the endurance events.
Loft said the Tasmanian Institute of Sport requested the changes to help riders hone their skills and amass UCI points.
He is keen to see a healthy crowd after last year's inaugural Launceston Madison night was heavily hit by COVID.
"We had the perfect storm hit us really. We only had about 500 across two days through COVID and just not getting the message out there so there were a few lessons learned from last year.
"We need to get the message out that there's some very high-standard races being put on here because last year I had so many people tell me they did not know it was on.
"And it's all about building something for local young riders so they don't have to go away to do it."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
